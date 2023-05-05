India brings chartered accountants under ambit of money laundering law

Finance Ministry notified changes to the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA) and said that these professionals must maintain records of all deals done for their clients and they will be penalised if found to have dealt with funds from illegal sources.

The financial transactions made by chartered accountants, company secretaries and cost and works accounts on behalf of their clients will now come under the ambit of the money laundering law. In a notification issued on Thursday, Finance Ministry notified changes to the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA) and said that these professionals must maintain records of all deals done for their clients and they will be penalised if found to have dealt with funds from illegal sources.

An activity will be recognised under the PMLA if these professionals carry out financial transactions on behalf of their client such as buying and selling of any immovable property, managing of client money, securities or other assets, management of bank, savings or securities accounts, organisation of contributions for the creation, operation or management of companies, creation, operation or management of companies, limited liability partnerships or trusts and buying and selling of business entities, the Ministry said.

In other words, they will be liable to ascertain the correct financial status and ownership details of their clients before dealing with them. Under the PMLA , every reporting entity is required to maintain a record of all transactions and furnish them to financial intelligence units (FIUs).

This move will curb fraudulent practices by which accountants allegedly help their clients to launder money.

Meanwhile, lawyers and legal professionals have been kept out in the new definition of entities covered under the PMLA.