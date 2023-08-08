Exclusive | India’s bad bank has taken on less than a tenth of the soured loans the government wanted it to

The centre had set a target of two lakh crore worth of NPAs to be acquired by NARCL at the end of FY22. As of now, only Rs 18,000 crore of NPAs has been purchased from banks against the set target.

Two years after the government initiated a bad bank or the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) to acquire bad loans from banks, the track record doesn’t look great. The government had set a target of two lakh crore worth of NPAs to be acquired by NARCL as of FY22 end. However, to date, not even 10 percent of that target has been met.

Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that NARCL so far has taken over seven NPA accounts, amounting to 18,218 crores of bad loans or less than 10 percent of the two-lakh crore aim. Also, NARCL has paid banks less than 4,500 crores for these bad loans, 75 percent lower than the original amount which is a significant haircut.

Out of this 4,500 crore paid to banks, only 1,000 crore is in cash, the remaining 3,500 crore is in the form of security receipts guaranteed by the government. Since it’s an ARC, as per the 15:85 rule 15 percent is the cash outgo while 85 percent is paid in SRs to the banks. In case the face value is not recovered at the time of resolution, the government guarantee helps pay the banks the amount given as security receipts by the NARCL. So essentially banks have received a mere 1,000 crore in cash during the last two years for bad loans worth over 18,000 crores.

What also needs to be kept in mind is the government guarantees protecting the purchase value of the bad loan by the NARCL and the eventual resolution of the NPA is only for five years. Two of these years are already over and over 88 percent of the government outlay of 30,600 crore for guarantees remains unutilised. So, it’s also a race against time for the NARCL to get its act together.

Simultaneously, the NARCL is also working to acquire 33 more NPA accounts from banks, worth 1.68 lakh crore. Out of these, offers have come in for 19 NPA accounts worth 1.07 lakh crore. While 14 more NPA accounts with bad loans worth 61,000 crores are currently being assessed by the NARCL.