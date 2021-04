The increase in term life insurance premiums may be delayed by 10-15 days due to wait in contract renewal by re-insurers, say insurance experts. Most companies were about to increase these premiums by April 1. However, it has been deferred for now and will be done later.

According to Indraneel Chatterjee, Co-Founder, RenewBuy Insurance, the renewed contracts of term policies need to be approved by the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and are expected to get implemented in the next few days. This means that consumers still have the window to buy term insurance policy at lower rates and can save 10-15 percent increase in premiums before the revised rates get implemented.

In any case, Chatterjee suggests that consumers should not wait to buy term insurance or renew their policies.

It’s better to take advantage of this time period and sign up for a term life policy within this duration.

The increase in term insurance premium has been driven by various factors, Chatterjee explains, one reason being the high number of claim settlements post COVID-19, which almost doubled in the last one year. This also led to high-risk assessments from re-insurers and insurers. This will make an effect on the premium prices which can be comparatively on the higher side.

According to Naval Goel, Founder & CEO, PolicyX.com, the 'Insurance Price Index' for quarter 1 of 2021 shows that the prices for term life insurance witnessed a jump of about 4.4 percent in comparison with quarter 4 of 2020. It means the average price for a Rs 50 lakh sum assured was Rs 14,839 and for a Rs 1 crore sum assured was Rs. 27,150. This has now increased to Rs 15,553 for Rs 50 lakh and Rs 28,274 for Rs 1 crore sum assured. This is an average price for various age groups i.e, 25 years, 35 years, 45 years, and 55 years and both genders. It also considers the prices for both smokers and non-smokers.

In quarter 1 of 2021, Goel tells that four insurance companies escalated their premium prices out of 10.

"The highest jump observed in premium prices was about 19.0 percent, which was followed by 18.7 percent, 5.5 percent and the minimum is 2.6 percent, where else, other six insurance companies kept their premium prices same as last quarter," Goel points out.