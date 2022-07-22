Govt not considering ITR filing deadline extension, says Revenue Secretary

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday said the government is not considering extending the July 31 deadline for filing the income tax return (ITR), according to news agency PTI. This means taxpayers now have only 10 days to file ITR for the financial year 2021-22 or assessment year 2022-23 without any penalty.

Over 2.3 crore income tax returns were filed till July 20 for the financial year 2021-22 and the numbers are picking up, according to PTI.

Last fiscal (2020-21), about 5.89 crore ITRs (Income Tax Returns) were filed by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.

ALSO READ | How to fix errors in income tax returns after submission of ITR forms

"People thought the routine now is that dates will be extended. So they were a little slow in filling the returns initially but now on a daily basis, we are getting between 15 lakhs to 18 lakh returns. This will slightly go up to 25 lakh to 30 lakh returns," Bajaj was quoted as saying by PTI.

Typically, return filers wait till the last day to file returns. "Last time 9-10 per cent filed on last day. Last time, we had over 50 lakh (filing returns on the last date). This time, I have told my people to be ready for 1 crore (returns being filed on the last day)," he said.

ALSO READ | Know these five key terms while filing your ITR

ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. Taxpayers can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing it.