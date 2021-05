The Income Tax Department has extended the deadline for filing returns for the financial year 2021 (the assessment year 2021-22) due to the second wave of the pandemic that has resulted in an extended lockdown in almost all the states.

According to an official press release issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the due date for filing returns for the assessment year 2021-22, which was July 31 earlier, has been extended till September 30. This applies to individual taxpayers whose accounts do not require an audit.

The due date of ITR filing for companies has been extended by a month till November 30 from October 31.

The due date for furnishing the tax audit report has been extended to October 31 from September 30. Belated or revised returns of income can now be filed by January 31, 2022, from December 31, 2021, according to the statement issued by CBDT.

The last date for issuing Form 16 has been extended by a month to July 15 from June 15.

The Income Tax Department had announced on May 19 that it would launch a new e-filing portal on June 7. The existing portal will not be accessible between June 1-6, Income Tax India said in a statement.