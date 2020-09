The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.18 lakh crore to over 33 lakh taxpayers in 6 months till September 29. This include personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 32,230 crore issued to 31.75 lakh taxpayers, and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 86,094 crore to over 1.78 lakh taxpayers during this period.