Income Tax officials find Prime Minister Narendra Modi's targets too taxing, some quit

Updated : November 15, 2019 04:34 PM IST

India’s economy grew five percent year-on-year between April and June, its weakest pace since 2013, and the slowdown could deepen, economists say.
Modi’s administration needs funds for flagship programmes including free cooking gas connections and toilets for poor rural Indians, popular policies that helped win him a second term in May.
Direct tax collections have grown only three percent in the first six months of the April-March fiscal year, an official in the finance ministry said.
