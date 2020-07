The Income Tax Department on Saturday announced the extension of income tax return (ITR) filing deadline for FY 2019-20 to November 30, 2020 from July 31, 2020.

Understanding & keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, filing of ITR for FY 2019-20 is extended to 30th Nov, 2020. We do hope this helps you plan things better.#ITDateExtension#FacilitationDuringCovid#WeCare #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ZoGBpok3V7