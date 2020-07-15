Income Tax dept allows one-time relaxation for last 5 years' ITR verification. Here's what it means for you?

The Income Tax (I-T) department has provided a one-time window till September 2020 to taxpayers who haven’t verified their income tax returns (ITRs) for the last five assessment years — 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

With this relaxation, taxpayers will be able to e-verify or submit the physical signed hard copy to the CPC Bangalore by September this year for returns pertaining from AY 2015-16 to AY 2019-20.

“It has been brought to the notice that a large number of electronically filed ITRs still remain pending with the department for want of receipt of a valid ITR-V Form at CPC, Bengaluru from the taxpayers concerned,” the I-T department said.

In law, the consequences of non-filing the ITR-V within the time allowed is significant as such a return is/can be declared non-est.

"This extension will ensure that the returns are not treated as invalid and the same will be processed (tax refund) on or before December 2020,” said Sudhakar Sethuraman, Partner, Deloitte India.

However, taxpayers whose returns were treated invalid and notices were issued by the tax authorities already will not be able to take the benefit of this relaxation.

As per current laws, ITR needs to be verified by the taxpayer to complete the income tax return filing process within 120 days after filing is done.

An income tax return can be verified online in five ways: through net banking, through a bank account, through a Demat account, through an ATM and through an Aadhaar OTP (one-time passcode)-based process.