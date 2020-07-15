  • SENSEX
Income Tax dept allows one-time relaxation for last 5 years' ITR verification. Here's what it means for you?

Updated : July 15, 2020 01:56 PM IST

The Income Tax (I-T) department has provided a one-time window till September 2020 to taxpayers who haven’t verified their income tax returns (ITRs) for the last five assessment years.
In law, consequences of non-filing the ITR-V within the time allowed is significant as such a return is/can be declared non-est.
