Income tax department's e-assessment process to begin with 58,000 cases on Oct 07

After notifying the rules of the e-assessment scheme 2019 on September 12, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to launch the scheme and the e-assessment portal on 7th October.

Government sources told CNBC-TV18 that the launch of the scheme will be done through inauguration of the Delhi-based headquarters of e-assessment office and the portal by the Finance Minister.

"Close to over 58,000 notices have been sent so far, which will be dealt under the e-assessment system, to begin with," sources added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the central board of direct taxes, the apex income tax policy-making wing under the revenue department of Finance Ministry, in 2017 to explore the possibility to do assessments of scrutiny cases without any personal interface.

Post this, the CBDT has been working on developing a strategy and the system to bring in such a scheme.

It was then in the interim budget 2019-20, when, the then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had announced in the budget speech that the income tax department will launch this scheme in this fiscal. And as a follow-up, Finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on 23 August had said that CBDT will launch this service by Vijay Dashami (October 08).

As per the notification, the scheme involves conducting faceless scrutiny assessment of income tax returns (ITR) for which the tax department has created e-assessment centers at national and regional levels. The process will be to auto-allocate cases among these centers, to avoid corruption and easy and early assessment of cases.​