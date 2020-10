The Income Tax Department has found and seized documents and found accommodation entries of more than Rs 500 crore in 42 premises across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, Ministry of Finance said in a press release on Tuesday.

The department carried out search and seizure operation on Monday on an extensive network of individuals running the racket of entry operation and generation of huge cash through fake billing.

The search exposed the entire network of the entry operators, intermediaries, cash handlers, the beneficiaries, and the firms and companies involved.

During the search, cash of Rs 2.37 crore and jewellery worth Rs 2.89 crore has been found along with 17 bank lockers, which are yet to be operated.

The operators used several shell entities for layering the unaccounted money and cash withdrawals against fake bills issued and unsecured loans given. The personal staff/employees/associates acting as the dummy directors/partners of these shell entities were managing and controlling the bank accounts.

The statements validating the entire money trail by the stakeholders involved have been recorded.