Income tax calendar: All important deadlines that will end in January 2021

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has recently extended the deadline for furnishing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2019-20 (AY20-21) for the third time.

While filing ITR, the individuals should also know other deadlines related to income tax.

Here are the deadlines that end will end in January 2021:

January 7

The deadline for deposit of Tax deducted/collected for the month of December 2020 will end on January 7, 2021.

However, all the sum deducted/collected by an office of the government will be paid to the credit of the government on the same day where tax is paid without production of an Income-tax challan.

January 10

The due date for filing an income tax return (ITR) for FY20 will end on January 10, 2021. The government on December 30, extended the deadline to file ITR without penalty till January 10, 2021. This is for individuals whose accounts do not require audits.

However, the accounts that need auditing can file the returns by February 15, 2021.

January 14

The due date for the issue of the TDS certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IA, IB, and section 194M for the month of November 2020 will end on January 14.

January 15

The due date for furnishing of various audit reports including tax audit report and report in respect of international/specified domestic transaction for the assessment year 2020-21 will end on January 15.

The due date for furnishing of form 24G by an office of the government where TDS/TCS for the month of December 2020 has been paid without the production of a challan will also end on January 15.

January 30

Quarterly TCS certificate in respect of the quarter ending December 31, 2020, will end on January 30. Additionally, the due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194-IA, section 194-IB, section 194M in the month of December 2020 will also end on January 30.

January 31

The quarterly statement of TDS for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, will end on January 31. Quarterly return of non-deduction at source by a banking company from interest on time deposit in respect of the quarter ending December 31, 2020, will also end on January 31.