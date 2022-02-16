Income earned from providing guest lectures liable to 18% GST: AAR

Income earned from providing guest lectures will attract 18 percent GST, the Karnataka bench of AAR has ruled.

The applicant, Sairam Gopalkrishna Bhat, had approached the Authority for Advance Ruling seeking clarity on whether the income earned from conducting guest lectures, amounts to or results to as supply of taxable services.

While passing the ruling, the AAR said the said service falls under the category of other professionals, technical and business services and does not fall under the exempted category of services. Hence, the said services provided by the applicant attract a GST of 18 percent, it said.

Also Read:

The AAR ruling would mean that service professionals whose turnover exceeds Rs 20 lakh will have to pay 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on income earned from providing guest lectures.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said this ruling will open pandora's box for millions of freelancers, academicians, researchers, professors and others who share knowledge as guest lectures on payment of consideration.

"Individuals working part-time as instructors, trainers and mentors would also need to revalidate their liability to pay GST post this ruling," Mohan added.