In first resolution for IL&FS group, Japan's Orix to buy its wind energy assets
Updated : October 17, 2019 11:58 AM IST
Orix Corporation, which already holds 49 percent stake in these seven wind energy SPVs, will buy the remaining 51 percent stake from IL&FS to take 100 percent control.
The IL&FS Energy vertical houses over Rs 14,000 crore of the total group debt of over Rs 90,000 crore.
The key lenders to these seven wind energy SPVs are Power Finance Corp, Bank of Baroda and India Infradebt (ICICI Bank fund).
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more