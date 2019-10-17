TOP NEWS »

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on October 17
Global shares lose steam on weak US retail sales, Brexit in focus
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
In first resolution for IL&FS group, Japan's Orix to buy its wind energy assets

Updated : October 17, 2019 11:58 AM IST

Orix Corporation, which already holds 49 percent stake in these seven wind energy SPVs, will buy the remaining 51 percent stake from IL&FS to take 100 percent control.
The IL&FS Energy vertical houses over Rs 14,000 crore of the total group debt of over Rs 90,000 crore.
The key lenders to these seven wind energy SPVs are Power Finance Corp, Bank of Baroda and India Infradebt (ICICI Bank fund).
cnbc two logos
