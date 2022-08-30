In discussion with govt on issuance of one license for all kinds of insurance: IRDAI Chairman

By CNBCTV18.com

There is a need to amend the statute to issue composite license in insurance sector, Debashsih Panda, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) Chairman said in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. He added that discussions are going on with the government and they will decide it on appropriate time.

"We haven't gone into issue of mandating agents to put down commission on policy documents. We have received recommendations on putting commission on policy document and will take a call soon on whether commission should be put on policy document or not." he added.

On private equity funds into insurance market, he said discussions are going on.

"Condition on private equity investments in insurance companies are only being allowed via Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) under examination. We will soon finalise if SPVs are required or not," he said.

Earlier this month , it was reported that IRDAI is considering the feasibility of issuing a composite business license for new as well as existing insurance companies. The composite license would facilitate open access for insurers in any line of business.

It was also reported that IRDAI is mulling setting up a new platform for sale, servicing and claims of insurance policies. Also, sources said that the IRDAI committee is likely to propose allowing life insurers to sell health insurance. The committee is likely to seek a nod for the distribution and manufacture of health insurance.