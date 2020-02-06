Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Economy

In digital India, cash is king, admits Paytm founder Vijay Sekhar Sharma

Updated : February 06, 2020 02:40 PM IST

Paytm secured a Payments Bank license from the Reserve Bank of India to offer a savings bank account, Rupay debit card and money transfer services.
Paytm has 16 million strong merchant user base, which Sharma aims to raise to 26 million base in the next one year.
Paytm has a data bank of over 200 million saved cards and bank accounts, a feature which enables partner apps to shorten transaction times and propel faster conversions while using the all-in-one payment gateway.
In digital India, cash is king, admits Paytm founder Vijay Sekhar Sharma

You May Also Like

R0: How scientists quantify the intensity of an outbreak like coronavirus and its pandemic potential

R0: How scientists quantify the intensity of an outbreak like coronavirus and its pandemic potential

LPG coverage reaches 96.9% as on January 1, 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan

LPG coverage reaches 96.9% as on January 1, 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan

Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra Pradesh

Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra Pradesh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement