In a first, GST Council votes for uniform lottery rate

Updated : December 18, 2019 08:39 PM IST

A uniform rate of 28 percent GST rate will now be applicable on lotteries from March 1. Currently, dual GST rates are imposed on lotteries.
As many as 21 states voted in favour of 28 percent GST rates as opposed to 7 against it.
Currently, a GST of 12 percent is levied on state lotteries sold within a state and 28 percent on those sold outside that state.
