In a first, 8 banks announce share swap ratios for proposed mergers

Updated : March 05, 2020 07:47 PM IST

A Grievance Redressal Committee headed by Vijay Kumar Vyas, a retired judge of Rajasthan High Court, has been set up to address the grievances of shareholders.
PNB's board in its meeting on Thursday has approved for amalgamation of OBC and UBI, Punjab National Bank said in a BSE filing.
Andhra Bank on Thursday also announced the swap ratio for its merger, it said in a filing. Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank are to be amalgamated into Union Bank of India with effect from April 1, 2020.
