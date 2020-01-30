In 2020, agri, small biz and retail loans will be banks' main concern
Updated : January 30, 2020 08:07 PM IST
The agency also flagged potential concerns awaiting lenders on this front, pointing out that job and wage growth in the economy has lagged retail loan growth.
Due to covers like the credit guarantee trust for MSEs, the MUDRA loans are not as much as a problem as these appear to be.
The microfinance segment outlook is also "negative" on asset quality trends, while gold loans are the only segment which has bagged a "stable" outlook from the rating agency, it said.
