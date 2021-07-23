Importance of easing loan services for rural India

Financial inclusion, financial literacy, access to financial services, and the efficiency and efficacy of the rural financial system all contribute to the economic wellbeing of the nation. Rural finance refers to the wide range of financial services available to individuals of all income levels in rural regions.

The findings of a research report on the Impact of financial inclusion on rural households state that small and marginal farmers in the rural areas, as well as other socioeconomic groups, have a high level of financial exclusion due to a lack of access to formal finance. This is also the scenario for other rural populations working in other sectors who have limited to no knowledge of the availability of easy loans without the need for collateral.

Major Loan Procurement Problem Faced by the Rural Population

The major reason for this is that the banking services in India have been operating in a one-size-fits-all approach. The loan services have been catered to a certain type of consumer i.e., the urban salaried population which represents less than 10 percent of the total working segment. The unorganized sector across urban and rural areas doesn’t get the same preference as their salaried counterparts do.

The rural population is underserved due to operational reasons like not being able to put multiple branches. The report on Impact of Financial Inclusion on Rural Households further outlines that impoverished households face significant barriers to financial services, with 70 percent of marginal farmers lacking a bank account and 87 percent lacking credit. Additionally, 83.2 percent of micro-enterprise households lacked access to finance, while 58 percent lacked a savings account.

Rural branches appeared to service wealthy borrowers at the same time, with 66 percent of big farmers having bank accounts and 44 percent having credit access. Rural families rely heavily on informal credit with higher interest rates due to a lack of access to finance (up to 48 percent per annum). The majority of loans to rural families are collateralized (89 percent RRBs and 87 percent CBs), which constitutes a substantial barrier to credit for rural poor households.

The Rising Demand for Small Loans

Based on the data collected by Google Trends and TransUnion CIBIL, there were 2.5X more credit checks for loan applications in 2020 than there were in 2017. Additionally, many notable patterns were developed in both search and demand between 2017 and 2020, as India's consumer credit markets increased by 18 percent to $613 billion. The following search phrases had a rise in the second half of 2020: "house loan" (+22 percent), "personal loan" (+8 percent), "auto loan" (+55 percent), and "phone loan" (+10 percent).

These trends indicate the rising need for small and accessible loans in both rural and urban populations. However, the need for collateral and complicated loan application processes by banks are seen as a hindrance in procuring loans. Hence, despite the high loan demand in rural India, the requirements of the population are not met.

How Can the Rural Population Gain Access to Easy Loans?

● Increasing access to loans through fintech apps- Several fintech apps have surfaced in the past two years that offer easy loans without the need for collateral or excessive paperwork. With the digital revolution, procuring such loans has become even easier as these can be availed online without the need for visiting the lending company’s office. Loan amounts start as low as Rs. 1,000 up to Rs 5,00,000 making it a handy solution for personal or professional needs.

● Loan disbursal processes can be simplified- In case of the absence of salary data, the lending entities can make use of alternative data such as SMS logs, phone data, etc., to assess the loan repayment capacity of the borrower.

● Technology enablement- With the application of AI in the Fintech apps, it has become easier than ever to assess documents and release the money to the borrower without the need for a face-to-face consultation. This enables in making the process faster and easier for both the borrower and the lender.

● Faster Access to Loans in terms of process and being paper-less- The documentation on loan apps are digitally procured and stored for analysis. You can upload your Aadhaar card, PAN card, photo, and other documents from your phone and the fintech platform further initiates the loan process. Once approved, the loan is easily disbursed to the borrower’s bank account.

With such handy loan procurement practices, fintech apps/platforms can be seen as an effective solution towards the loan requirements of the rural population. The availability of smartphones and the internet in rural India will further ease the process.

The author, Sucheta Mahapatra, is MD- India at Branch Personal Finance App. The views expressed are personal