Impact of depreciating rupee on domestic economy and equity markets

By CNBCTV18.COM

With the Indian rupee falling to a record low against the US Dollar, the Indian economy seems even more reliant on domestic demand to tide over the a possible global recession

With rising inflation driving central banks across the world to increase interest rates, most currencies have performed negatively against the US Dollar. In fact, the U.S Dollar Index (DXY) has appreciated by ~12 percent since the start of 2022, re-iterating its safe haven status against the backdrop of a possible global recession.

In comparison, the Indian rupee has fallen by ~6.5 percent against the US Dollar and has prompted foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to pull out more than $30billion in the first half of this calendar year. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been aggressively selling US Dollars in a bid to arrest the rupee’s fall, it has resulted in the country’s foreign exchange reserves dropping to a two-year low of $564.05 billion as on August 26, 2022.

Taking all these factors into consideration, let us look how a weakening rupee has impacted the Indian economy and understand its influence on the domestic equity markets.

Rising import costs widening India’s trade deficit and accelerating inflation

As India is a net importer of goods and services, any depreciation in the Indian rupee can upset the trade deficit and put further pressure on the country’s financial health.

According to data released for the month of July 2022, India’s trade deficit widened to record $30billion despite a 2.14 percent rise in exports as compared to the same period last year. A major component of the country’s import bill is made up by payments for crude and petroleum products, which have been on the rise ever since the start of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Additionally, while certain exports like electronic goods, rice, refined petroleum and chemical products have improved considerably since last year, weakening global demand has been impacting exports of cotton yarn, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods and gems and jewellery. In the scenario where import cost pressures continue to rise, India could witness a significant deterioration in its trade balance and result in a further fall for the rupee.

Added stress on companies that have borrowed from overseas markets

An immediate consequence of a weakening rupee is increased borrowing costs for companies that have borrowed capital through loans or bonds from international markets.

While the case for raising finance from developed markets was pretty strong in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising interest rates across markets like the US, UK and other major economies coupled with a depreciating Indian rupee can be catastrophic for over-leveraged Indian companies. Investors would do well to stay away from fresh investments in stocks of such companies and stay light in case of any existing positions. Companies with a healthy balance sheet and which have significant cash reserves should be preferred, especially if valuations have turned attractive amidst the current consolidation in the Indian equity markets.

Reduced foreign capital investments in important sectors of the Indian economy

For a developing nation like India, the task of balancing growth with increasing investments in sectors like infrastructure, green energy and social services has assumed even greater importance. While Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows have been on the rise, peaking at $83.57 billion in FY2021-22, expectations of this figure crossing the $100billion mark in FY2022-23 may seem a bit far fetched in the current environment. Moreover, with the Indian rupee’s current performance diminishing returns for foreign investors, the country will have to look up to the domestic banking sector to step up lending to such sectors.

This will require the RBI to further ease liquidity requirements and/or implore both public and private sector banks to lend funds to these capital-intensive industries. For investors, it is advisable to invest in companies that have a lower debt to equity ratio and track their financial performance on a regular basis to avoid getting trapped in counters that are prone to suffer from a lack of additional fund infusion.

Increased margins for Indian companies that export goods and services

On the brighter side, a falling rupee can benefit exporters such as the domestic Pharmaceutical and Information Technology (IT) industries as they continue to fetch higher prices for goods and services delivered to foreign markets. That said, investors should conduct thorough research on companies that could potentially benefit from any further rupee weakening, choosing only those that have a strong order book and an exemplary track record of delivering on past projections. It would also be wise to weigh the risks of a looming recession on demand growth, as any drop in sales or goods exported could potentially offset any currency gains and lead to further correction in the company’s stock prices.

With the RBI stepping up its efforts to stem further weakening of the Indian rupee, a recovery is in the offing if foreign fund inflows reverse their trend and drive expansion of the country’s bourses. Despite clear headwinds that are threatening to derail the post-COVID global recovery and its potential negative implications on the Indian economy, many listed businesses are benefiting from the supply side reforms undertaken by the Indian government in the recent past. Long-term investors could consider these opportunities and make calculated investments in promising stocks in the current consolidation period.

The author, Raghvendra Nath, is Managing Director at Ladderup Wealth Management.