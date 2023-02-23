The board paper highlighted several risks, including macroeconomic risks, capital flow volatility, and fiscal risks, which could negatively impact the effectiveness of monetary policy.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a board paper has said that crypto assets should not be granted official currency or legal tender status. In a board paper titled "Elements of Effective Policies for Crypto Assets," the IMF discussed the significant risks associated with crypto assets, which have emerged while the supposed potential benefits are yet to materialize.

The board paper highlighted several risks, including macroeconomic risks, capital flow volatility, and fiscal risks, which could negatively impact the effectiveness of monetary policy. The IMF also expressed concerns about financial stability, financial integrity, legal risks, consumer protection, and market integrity.

The directors welcomed the proposed framework and its elements, but they also cautioned that the widespread adoption of crypto assets could undermine monetary policy's effectiveness, circumvent capital flow management measures, and exacerbate fiscal risks. Moreover, the IMF believes that the widespread adoption of crypto assets could have significant implications for the international monetary system in the longer term.

The IMF's recommendations are critical as the use of crypto assets and blockchain technology continues to increase worldwide. By calling for caution and highlighting potential risks, the IMF is signaling that there needs to be a balance between embracing innovation and protecting the global financial system's integrity.

