The disconnect between the real economy and financial markets has become more apparent in the recent months since the spread of the COVID19 pandemic. After a sharp decline immediately after the spread of the pandemic, equity markets have rallied back, not just in India, but around the world.

In its latest Global Financial Stability report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) explains this tug of war between the real economy and financial markets. “Investors seem to be betting that lasting strong support from central banks will sustain a quick recovery even as economic data point to a deeper-than-expected downturn,” IMF said in its blog accompanying the report.

IMF believes pre-existing financial vulnerabilities are being exposed by the pandemic, given the huge uncertainties about economic outlook, and investors’ sensitivity to COVID-19 developments. With debt levels rising globally, IMF has warned that potential credit losses resulting from insolvencies could test bank resilience in some countries.

From 1.9% in April, IMF has cut its India growth estimate for this FY by 640 bps to -4.5% citing the longer-than-expected #lockdown. @ShereenBhan asks IMF’s Chief Economist @GitaGopinath why India was handed the sharpest cut among all nations & how long is road to recovery @ 7 PM pic.twitter.com/Cv9nZMZZ8H — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) June 25, 2020

“Major central banks around the world have contributed to the substantial easing of financial conditions via interest rate cuts and a balance sheet expansion of over USD 6 trillion, including asset purchases, FX swap lines, and credit & liquidity facilities,” the report said.

IMF noted that the disconnect between financial markets and the real economy raises questions about the rally’s sustainability if not for the boost provided by central banks.

It believes that a number of developments could trigger a decline in risk assets’ prices. For instance, the recession could be deeper and longer than currently anticipated by investors. There could be a second wave of infections, with ensuing containment measures. Geopolitical tensions or broadening social unrest in response to rising global inequality could lead to a reversal in investor sentiment. Finally, expectations about the extent of central banks’ support could turn out to be too optimistic, leading investors to reassess their appetite and pricing of risk.

Such a repricing, IMF cautioned, could result in a sharp tightening in financial conditions, thus constraining the flow of credit to the economy. Financial stress could worsen an already unprecedented economic recession, making a recovery even more challenging.

Other financial system vulnerabilities may be crystallized by the COVID-19 pandemic.

First, in advanced and emerging market economies alike, corporate and household debt burdens could become unmanageable in a severe economic contraction, it said.

Second, the pandemic will test the resilience of the banking sector as they assess how governments’ support for households and companies translates into borrowers repaying their loans.

Third, nonbank financial companies could also be affected. IMF said NBFCs’ appetite for continuing to provide credit during a deep downturn is untested, and they could end up being an amplifier of stress.