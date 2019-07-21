#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Finance
Finance

IL&FS honchos knew of stress since 2011, emails show

Updated : July 21, 2019 08:52 AM IST

The Grant Thorton report indicates several emails, from 2015 to 2018, that showed the former IL&FS management discussing about early stages of the crisis.
Prior to it, the report pointed to a November 21, 2011 email, sent by Sushil Khandelwal to Sujoy Das (both IL&FS executives), highlighting concerns of CARE, Icra and Fitch pertaining to profitability, divestment, weak exposure in the group companies.
IL&FS honchos knew of stress since 2011, emails show
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

RIL Q1 net profit rises 6.8% YoY to Rs 10,104 crore, beats estimates

RIL Q1 net profit rises 6.8% YoY to Rs 10,104 crore, beats estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV