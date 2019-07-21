IL&FS honchos knew of stress since 2011, emails show
Updated : July 21, 2019 08:52 AM IST
The Grant Thorton report indicates several emails, from 2015 to 2018, that showed the former IL&FS management discussing about early stages of the crisis.
Prior to it, the report pointed to a November 21, 2011 email, sent by Sushil Khandelwal to Sujoy Das (both IL&FS executives), highlighting concerns of CARE, Icra and Fitch pertaining to profitability, divestment, weak exposure in the group companies.
