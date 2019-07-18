Finance
IL&FS fallout? After ICRA, Care Ratings CEO sent on leave
Updated : July 18, 2019 06:50 AM IST
The Care's is the second rating agency head after ICRA's who has been sent on "leave" after an anonymous complaint to SEBI.
Several rating agencies had given high ratings to IL&FS when the ground reality of the company was different.
