IL&FS fallout? After ICRA, Care Ratings CEO sent on leave

Care Ratings on Wednesday said the company's board of directors has decided to send Rajesh Mokashi, Managing Director & CEO of CARE, on leave, with immediate effect, until further notice.

The Care's is the second rating agency head after ICRA's who has been sent on "leave" after an anonymous complaint to SEBI, the market regulator, alleged that there were lapses in its rating mechanism.

Several rating agencies had given high ratings to IL&FS when the ground reality of the company was different.

"The board of directors of CARE Ratings Limited has at its meeting today decided, pending the completion of the examination of anonymous complaint received by SEBI to place Mr Rajesh Mokashi, Managing Director & CEO of CARE, on leave, with immediate effect, until further notice," the statement said.