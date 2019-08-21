Finance
IL&FS did not disclose NPAs for 4 years, says RBI
Updated : August 21, 2019 09:30 AM IST
The IL&FS had not disclosed any NPAs for the last four years, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said in a report.
The report is based on inspection of IL&FS and IFIN and this has been conveyed by the new board of the IL&FS to the NCLT.
