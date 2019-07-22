Finance
IL&FS crisis: After MCA & SFIO, ED finds misconduct by rating agencies
Updated : July 22, 2019 01:42 PM IST
According to sources in the ED, who spoke to CNBC-TV18 on condition of anonymity, “investigations reveal that ratings of various IL&FS companies were likely to have been managed. Prima facie evidence also reveals that rating agencies were being used to give higher ratings."
The detailed investigations are still on and the agency will keep questioning the rating agencies, said the sources.
