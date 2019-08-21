IL&FS antics: Lending behemoth without 'investment policy', says RBI report
Updated : August 21, 2019 09:04 AM IST
The RBI in its investigation report on IL&FS has said, "the company did not have a board-approved 'investment policy'.
The report also pointed out the laxity among the erstwhile board members, including the independent directors, who aided in the unscrupulous misgovernance and benefit of just a few in the top brass.
