Top management college IIM Calcutta said that it has attained a 100 percent placement for its outgoing batch with an average annual salary of Rs 28 lakh, Mint reported, adding that 136 firms offered 492 jobs to its 439 students.

“The institute offered “Dream" and “Wait and Hold" options to allow its students to realise their full potential at a top institute. Recruiters could also select from a larger pool and make offers to the most suitable candidates as per their choice. Four hundred thirty nine students gathered 492 offers from 136 firms participating in the placements process," the B-School was quoted as saying in the Mint report.

The institute further added that the average salary of Rs 28 lakh offered to the students is 10 percent higher than what was offered to the previous batch. Additionally, the package offered to the top 10 percent and best quartile of the outgoing batch averaged at an all-time high of Rs 54.5 lakh and Rs 41.8 lakh respectively, the report added.

Consulting firms such as the Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Co, Bain & Co, Kearney, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Accenture emerged as the top recruiters with close to a third of the total offers, the report said.