Finance
IIFL Wealth Group to acquire L&T Finance Holdings' wealth management business
Updated : August 29, 2019 07:19 AM IST
L&T Capital Markets provides wealth management services for individual and institutional clients.
IIFL Wealth offers a portfolio of comprehensive products and services across asset classes, together with a dedicated set of research professionals and senior private bankers, the statement said.
