Finance IIFL Finance and Indiabulls' asset quality vulnerable, Muthoot better positioned: Moody's Updated : December 01, 2020 02:02 PM IST The vulnerability in asset quality in IIFL Finance and Indiabulls Housing is on the back of economic contractions. However, Muthoot Finance is better positioned as a surge in gold prices aided loan recoveries and disbursements.