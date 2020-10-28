Finance IFSCA issues framework for listing of depository receipts Updated : October 28, 2020 07:43 PM IST IFSCA was established on April 27 this year with head office in Gandhinagar. In December 2019, Parliament passed a bill to set up a unified authority for regulating all financial activities at the IFSCs in the country. The first IFSC in the country has been set up at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.