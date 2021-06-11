Home

    IFSC codes of erstwhile Syndicate bank branches to change from July 1

    By PTI | IST (Updated)
    The new IFSC can be obtained through URL canarabank.com/IFSC.html or accessing the website of Canara Bank or by visiting any Canara Bank Branch.

    Canara Bank said on Friday the IFSC codes of the erstwhile Syndicate bank branches will change with effect from July 1, 2021. Customers have to use the new CANARA IFSC for receiving funds through NEFT/RTGS/IMPS, it said in a statement.
    The new IFSC can be obtained through URL canarabank.com/IFSC.html or accessing the website of Canara Bank or by visiting any Canara Bank Branch. Customers of the erstwhile (e)-Syndicate Bank will have to get new cheque books with changed IFSC & MICR codes, it said.
    Swift code of erstwhile Syndicate Bank (SYNBINBBXXX) which is used for sending or receiving SWIFT messages for Foreign Exchange transactions shall be discontinued with effect from July 1, 2021. ”All our customers are advised to use the swift code (CNRBINBBFD) for any of their Foreign Exchange needs”, the statement added.
    Canara Bank is the fourth-largest public sector bank in the country after its amalgamation with Syndicate Bank in April 2020, it was noted.
