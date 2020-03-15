  • SENSEX
IDFC First to invest Rs 250 crore in Yes Bank

Updated : March 15, 2020 03:30 PM IST

Earlier on Saturday, Federal Bank had committed to investing Rs 300 crore in Yes Bank for subscription of its 30 crore shares.
The Union government on Saturday notified the YES Bank Limited Reconstruction Scheme, 2020, a day after the Union Cabinet approved a reconstruction plan proposed by the RBI for bailing out fund-starved Yes Bank.
