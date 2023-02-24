IDFC First Bank's Vaidyanathan confident of riding current downturn as credit demand robust

Credit demand in India was pretty strong last year, with growth exceeding 17 percent, and the trend is expected to continue this year with credit numbers growing at over 16-17 percent, according to V Vaidyanathan, MD of IDFC First Bank.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Vaidyanathan expressed his optimism about the Indian economy and the bank's prospects.

“Credit demand was quite strong last year, upwards of 17 percent also this year,” he said.

Vaidyanathan believes that the demand in India is very strong and will continue to thrive despite the current economic cycle.

He attributed this to the strong underlying factors in India, including a young population, a growing middle class, and the government's focus on infrastructure development.

He predicts that India is in for a good cycle over the next 8-10 years, and he is excited about the bank's prospects.

“Underlying factors in India are so strong, we are in for a good cycle in the next 8-10 years,” he said.

Regarding the recent margin change and interest rate hike, Vaidyanathan stated that they are temporary and do not affect the bank's long-term prospects.

He believes that the asset quality is looking very good, and the bank is well-positioned to benefit from the strong growth in India.

“Our bank is doing wonderfully well, we are very excited for the bank,” he said.

Vaidyanathan also expressed his optimism about the structural improvements in the Indian economy. He believes that India has structurally gotten better and is poised for sustainable growth in the coming years.

“India has structurally gotten better,” he added.

He cited the government's efforts to streamline regulations, ease of doing business, and digitization initiatives as some of the factors driving this improvement.

EY honoured leading industrialists at its Annual Enterpreneur of the Year Awards and V Vaidyanathan was awarded EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the financial services category.

IDFC First Bank reported strong earnings for the December-ended quarter. Deposits have grown 43 percent, advances up over 26 percent and the net interest margins (NIMs) have risen by 40 basis point to 6.36 percent.

The stock was down 1.90 percent in the last one week and 7.65 percent in the past month.

For more details, watch the accompanying video