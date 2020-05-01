IDFC First Bank’s board approves raising Rs 2,000 crore fresh capital

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank joins its peers Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda and others looking to raise capital in this volatile environment to brace for the unavoidable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic related economic slowdown.

The bank said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,000 crore of fresh equity via a preferential issue, subject to shareholders and other approvals.

IDFC First Bank disclosed to exchanges that the preferential issue would be done to investors including ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Dayside Investment (Warburg Pincus group), and to its promoter, IDFC Ltd.

The bank's board, in its meeting held on Friday, considered and approved this proposal to raise of Rs 2,000 crore through a preferential issue of fully paid-up 86.24 crore equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 23.19 per equity share, to existing and new investors.

The bank will raise fresh equity capital (qualifying for CET1) of Rs 800 crore from IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd, Rs 600 crore from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Rs 200 crore from Dayside Investment Ltd (Warburg Pincus group), Rs 200 crore from HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd and Rs 200 crore from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Ltd, it said.

The bank also said after this capital raising exercise is completed, its revised Book Value per Share (BVPS) would be Rs 30.40 compared to Rs 31.82 as on December 31, 2019.

IDFC First Bank's Core Equity Tier 1, or CET 1 stood at 13.28 percent as of December 31, 2019. Post the new equity raise, the bank’s Capital Adequacy would be 15.5 percent with CET1 at 15.3 percent, it added.

"The bank will use this capital to power growth, to continue to invest in liabilities and asset franchise, technology and infrastructure platforms to expand reach, product suite and to improve customer experience," IDFC First Bank said in its exchange release.

On April 23, Kotak Mahindra Bank had announced its plans to sell up to 65 million fresh equity shares, which could fetch the bank upwards of 7,500 crores at current market price.

Bank of Baroda also announced last week that its board had approved raising Rs 13,500 crore of capital in FY21, including Rs 9,000 crore via common equity capital and Rs 4,500 crore by way of Additional Tier 1/2 capital.

Industry sources indicate that at least two more banks - IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank, are also expected to announce their capital raising plans soon.

IDFC First Bank posted a loss of Rs 1,639 crore in the December quarter, largely on the bank of Rs 1,622 crore of additional provisioning it took on account of its exposure to the telecom sector, which has been seeing stress.

In the bank's watch-list, which is the loans that it expects may slip into bad loans in future, stood at Rs 3,487 crore of assets, of which Rs 2,253 crore is in the form of infrastructure financing.

The current lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is seeing economic activity taking a knock, is expected to lead to a rise in bad loans across the financial system.