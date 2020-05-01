Finance IDFC First Bank’s board approves raising Rs 2,000 crore fresh capital Updated : May 01, 2020 04:12 PM IST The bank will raise fresh equity capital (qualifying for CET1) of Rs 800 crore from IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd, Rs 600 crore from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. Post the new equity raise, the bank’s Capital Adequacy would be 15.5 percent with CET1 at 15.3 percent. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365