IDFC First Bank’s board approves raising Rs 2,000 crore fresh capital

Updated : May 01, 2020 04:12 PM IST

The bank will raise fresh equity capital (qualifying for CET1) of Rs 800 crore from IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd, Rs 600 crore from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Post the new equity raise, the bank’s Capital Adequacy would be 15.5 percent with CET1 at 15.3 percent.
