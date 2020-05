IDFC First Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of video KYC for its online savings accounts opening.

"The start-to-finish digital journey makes savings account opening easy, as it enables customers to complete the paperless KYC process in approximately two minutes," the bank said in a statement.

"The digital facility offers customers a branch-like experience at home, making it possible to meet bankers virtually, at a time convenient to the customer," the bank added.

The zero contact method completely does away with paper work or biometric verification, thereby removing physical interaction between the bank and customer from the KYC process.

Amit Kumar, Head – Retail Liabilities, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “Customers can start earning 7 percent interest and maximise their returns on funds held or invested anywhere else. This is especially relevant in the current times given loss of incomes and low returns offered by most other options.”