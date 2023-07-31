Deposits growing at robust pace, no intention of raising rates hereon: IDFC First Bank's MD

IDFC First Bank's net interest income came in at Rs 3,7451 crore, which was 0.3 percent lower than Street estimates of Rs 3,756.5 crore.

V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director (MD) at IDFC First Bank on Monday said that lender's deposits are growing at a robust pace and they have no intention of raising rates from here. However, the bank may look to raise funds by end of the year, Vaidyanathan told CNBC-TV18.

He was speaking to CNBC-TV18 days after the lender reported a net profit of Rs 765.2 crore for the first quarter this fiscal, which was slightly above estimates of Rs 761.5 crore. Deposits grew at a healthy 36 percent year-on-year (YoY), while current and savings accounts (CASA) deposits were flat quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Thus, CASA ratio moderated to 46.5 percent in Q1 of the current fiscal.

Going further, the lender's MD expects loan growth of 22-24 percent for FY24 and can see retail loan growth stabilising at 25 percent.

For the last quarter , the lender's gross non-performing assets were reported at Rs 3,603 crore, down 7.2 percent from the previous quarter. Its gross NPA percent came in at 2.2 percent, from the previous quarter's 2.5 percent. Its net NPA was at Rs 1,149 crore, which was 11.9 percent down from the previous quarter's Rs 1,304 crore. The net NPA percent came in at 0.7 percent, while in the previous quarter it was 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on IDFC First Bank with a target price of Rs 100, suggesting a potential upside of 19 percent from the current market levels. According to Nuvama, IDFC's current RoA is 1.3 percent with an FY25 guidance of 1.6 percent.