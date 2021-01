IDEMIA on Friday announced that it has partnered with IndusInd Bank to launch its first metal credit card - "PIONEER Heritage".

Equipped with best-in-class features and privileges across categories like travel, wellness, lifestyle, among others, the all-new metal credit card offers exclusivity to customers of IndusInd Bank by providing them with a superior payment experience powered with innovative technology.

“IDEMIA is happy to design exclusive metal cards for IndusInd Bank customers with a promise of premium payment experience and added exclusivity. We are confident that the leading-edge technology and the best of digital payment solutions from IDEMIA will help IndusInd Bank in its growth trajectory” said Amit Kakatikar, Regional Director & Head of Financial Institutions BU, IDEMIA.

“As the world goes digital, payment cards are arguably the last physical touch-point between the bank and its customers. The significance of metal cards is to promote IndusInd Bank’s brand and serve as a tool to create loyalty for the bank. Our global experience is that Metal cards facilitate Card Holders’ exclusive and premium payment experience and hence the customer loyalty” said Amanda Gourbault, Executive Vice President, Financial Institutions, IDEMIA.