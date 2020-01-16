#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Economy

IDBI seeks to exit PCA framework, to meet RBI this week

Updated : January 16, 2020 06:59 PM IST

IDBI Bank will make a presentation to the Reserve Bank of India on its improved financial position, the sources said.
The RBI had placed IDBI Bank under prompt corrective action in May 2017, after it had breached the thresholds for capital adequacy, and asset quality.
PCA norms trigger if a bank's net NPA crosses 6 per cent or if CRAR is below the regulatory requirement of 10.88 per cent as of March 2019.
IDBI seeks to exit PCA framework, to meet RBI this week
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

How China tariffs on US commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal

How China tariffs on US commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV