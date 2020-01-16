IDBI seeks to exit PCA framework, to meet RBI this week
Updated : January 16, 2020 06:59 PM IST
IDBI Bank will make a presentation to the Reserve Bank of India on its improved financial position, the sources said.
The RBI had placed IDBI Bank under prompt corrective action in May 2017, after it had breached the thresholds for capital adequacy, and asset quality.
PCA norms trigger if a bank's net NPA crosses 6 per cent or if CRAR is below the regulatory requirement of 10.88 per cent as of March 2019.
