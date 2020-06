IDBI Bank on Saturday has informed exchanges about its decision to divest a total of 27 percent stake in its life insurance arm IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

Out of the total 27 percent stake which the bank intends to divest, 23 percent stake would be sold to the existing joint venture partner Aegis Insurance whereas the balance 4 percent stake would be sold to Federal Bank.

Aegis Insurance currently hold 26 percent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance and with the announced deal going through, the Belgian insurer will be able to raise its stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance to 49 percent.

Federal Bank will also be able to dial up its stake to 30 percent from the current 26 percent whereas IDBI Bank's stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance will fall to 21 percent from the current 49 percent.

IDBI Bank has also informed exchanges that it would be raising Rs 595 crore through this transaction which would also value the life insurer at around Rs 2,200 crore which is just a slight premium to the company’s book value.

