IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

Updated : December 19, 2020 08:10 PM IST

IDBI Bank has raised Rs 1,435 crore through an issue of equity shares to 44 qualified institutional investors, according to a regulatory filing.
The shares were issued at a discount of 5 percent to the floor price of Rs 40.63 apiece.
Like IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank has raised less than the targeted amount from its QIP which closed on Friday.
