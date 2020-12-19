Finance IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors Updated : December 19, 2020 08:10 PM IST IDBI Bank has raised Rs 1,435 crore through an issue of equity shares to 44 qualified institutional investors, according to a regulatory filing. The shares were issued at a discount of 5 percent to the floor price of Rs 40.63 apiece. Like IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank has raised less than the targeted amount from its QIP which closed on Friday. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.