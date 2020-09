ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has introduced its customer service chatbot 'LiGo' on 'Google Assistant'.

This would enable the company's policyholders to have their queries addressed by simple voice commands such as "Ok Google, I want to speak to ICICI Prudential Life LiGo" or "May I talk to ICICI Prudential Life LiGo", the insurer said in a statement.

Extending LiGo functionalities to Google Assistant is part of the company's strategy to be present on platforms preferred by customers and to offer them an immersive experience, the insurer said.

Customers can instantly access information on their policies by activating 'Google Assistant' on their android smartphones and speaking out their policy number or registered phone number, it added.

Available in ‘Indian English’ and with support for nine Indian languages, Google Assistant enables people to have a conversation with Google, and get things done in their world in a natural and personalized way.

N S Kannan, Managing Director & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said, "Catering to the evolving needs of our customers, we have enabled our customer service voice bot LiGo on 'Google Assistant', making it accessible on all platforms and devices it is available on. With the addition of this digital enabler, there will be a transformation in the way customers interact with the company”

By leveraging new-age technologies the company has introduced a bouquet of digital enablers to address the requirement of a customer during the policy lifecycle – from onboarding to servicing the needs of the customers.