ICICI Lombard's Girish Nayak says drones set to transform insurance industry

Bots to resolve queries and AI solutions to help customers renew their policies automatically and even measure calorie intake. Giving a glimpse into insurance in the tech age, Girish Nayak of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd says companies are tailoring their offerings for efficiency and personalised experiences.

An app developed by the company is helping retail and corporate customers use features such as teleconsultation and homecare. A newly launched AI-based feature is helping them understand their health vitals and calorie intake, Nayak, the company's chief, Customer Service, Operations and Technology, told.

Also Read: Tata Steel will use drones from Bengaluru startup for mine management