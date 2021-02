Flipkart, country's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has partnered with ICICI Lombard to offer 'Hospicash insurance' to consumers. Compared to the standard indemnity health insurance policies, Hospicash is a benefit offering that allows consumers to avail fixed amount for each day of hospitalization.

The fixed daily amount enables consumers to pay for incidental medical or emergency expenses. The insurance is affordably priced, paperless, and flexible, covering both accidental hospitalizations or planned surgeries/ treatment.

Indians incur significant expenses during hospitalization. According to research, the direct average out-of-pocket expenditure during hospitalization in India ranges between Rs 4,452 to Rs 31,845 for a person, whereas the average loss of income due to hospitalization is estimated to be around Rs 8,164.

Feature Provisions Daily cash benefit Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 per day Inclusions Accident and illness related hospitalization Sum insured Rs 500, Rs 1000, Rs 1500, Rs 2000 per day (lump sum benefit on hospitalization - cover for up to 90 days of hospitalization) Hospital network More than 6,500 Health claim ratio 99.9 percent Waiting period 30 days Minimum hospitalization 24 hours

(Source: ICICI Lombard)

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said, "We are excited to partner with Flipkart to reach the online-savvy consumers and meet their needs towards securing themselves and their loved ones during exigencies."