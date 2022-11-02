ICICI, Indian Bank hike benchmark lending rates

Mini
Private sector lender ICICI Bank increased the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) across tenure by 20 basis points effective November 1.
ICICI Bank and India Bank on Tuesday raised their benchmark lending rate by up to 35 basis points which will make loans costlier for the borrowers.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban
IST3 Min(s) Read
Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report
IST3 Min(s) Read
Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you
IST3 Min(s) Read
Private sector lender ICICI Bank increased the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) across tenure by 20 basis points effective November 1.
The one-year MCLR now stands at 8.30 percent, as per the information posted on the bank's website. Similarly, the six-month MCLR is now 8.25 percent.
Public sector lender Indian Bank raised the overnight MCLR by 35 basis points to 7.40 percent.
The Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) of the bank has reviewed the MCLR and the new rates are effective from November 3, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The one-year MCLR rate has been increased to 8.10 percent. The one-year MCLR is considered important from the retail loans perspective as a bank's long-term loans like home loans are linked to this rate.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!