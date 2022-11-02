    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homefinance News

    ICICI, Indian Bank hike benchmark lending rates

    ICICI, Indian Bank hike benchmark lending rates

    ICICI, Indian Bank hike benchmark lending rates
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Private sector lender ICICI Bank increased the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) across tenure by 20 basis points effective November 1.

    ICICI Bank and India Bank on Tuesday raised their benchmark lending rate by up to 35 basis points which will make loans costlier for the borrowers.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?

    Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Private sector lender ICICI Bank increased the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) across tenure by 20 basis points effective November 1.
    The one-year MCLR now stands at 8.30 percent, as per the information posted on the bank's website. Similarly, the six-month MCLR is now 8.25 percent.
    Also Read: IRDAI writes to SEBI to examine share agreement of Axis Bank-Max Life deal
    Public sector lender Indian Bank raised the overnight MCLR by 35 basis points to 7.40 percent.
    The Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) of the bank has reviewed the MCLR and the new rates are effective from November 3, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.
    The one-year MCLR rate has been increased to 8.10 percent. The one-year MCLR is considered important from the retail loans perspective as a bank's long-term loans like home loans are linked to this rate.
    Also Read: Axis Bank stake sale: Bain Capital to sell 1.2% in bank for $410 million
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    ICICI BankIndia Bank

    Next Article

    How will digital rupee rollout impact physical currency?

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng