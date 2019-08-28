Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
ICICI Bank unveils ‘robotic arms’ to automate currency sorting at branches

Updated : August 28, 2019 04:08 PM IST

ICICI Bank on Wednesday unveiled ‘robotic arms’ to digitize currency sorting, making it the first lender in the country to deploy robots for its cash handling operations.
The robotic arms use a combination of sensors to check over 70 parameters within seconds that enable them to operate continuously and seamlessly without any break.
The robotic arms have been deployed across 12 cities so far.
