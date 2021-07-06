ICICI Bank to revise select charges from August 1; here's all you need to know

Private lender ICICI Bank is all set to revise various charges including cash transactions, ATM interchange, and cheque book charges for its savings account holders. These revised charges will be applicable from August 1, as per its official website.

Here are the details of all charges that will be revised from next month:

Cash transaction charges (cumulative of deposit and withdrawal) for regular saving account

The lender has allowed a total of four free cash transactions per month and Rs 150 per transaction would be charged beyond free limits.

The value limit (the total of all deposits and withdrawals) will be inclusive of both the home and non-home branch transactions. The value limit for ICICI Bank customers at the home branch would be Rs one lakh - free per month, per account.

No charges will be levied for cash transactions up to Rs 25,000, per day at the non-home branch.

Up to a limit of Rs 25,000 per transaction, a charge of Rs 150 per transaction will be levied for third-party cash transactions (the total of deposits and withdrawals).

ATM Interchange (transactions at non-ICICI bank ATMs)

As per the bank's website, the first three transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial) in six metro locations ((Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) in a month would be free.

The first five transactions in all other locations in a month would be free and Rs 20 per financial transaction and Rs 8.50 per non-financial transaction will be levied thereafter.

Cheque books

From August 1, the lender will allow 25 payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year free of cost, and Rs 20 will be levied for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves.

Additional cash transaction charges

All free cash transactions at ICICI Bank branches or cash deposits done at ICICI Bank cash recycler machines will be charged at Rs 100 (per transaction) for the first two transactions and Rs 125 (per transaction) for any subsequent transaction in case of non-maintenance of applicable minimum Monthly Average Balance (MAB) stipulated in the terms and conditions applicable to your account.

This charge will be levied over and above the non–maintenance MAB charges stipulated in terms and conditions applicable to the account, according to the bank's website.