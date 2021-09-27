ICICI Bank to offer instant overdraft facility up to Rs 25 lakh to Amazon sellers

ICICI Bank has partnered with Amazon India to offer overdraft (OD) facility up to Rs 25 lakh to individual sellers and small businesses registered on the e-commerce company’s online marketplace, www.amazon.in.

The partnership will enable sellers on the Amazon marketplace to avail of an OD from the bank digitally. Even customers of other banks can avail of the OD facility from the bank if they are registered as sellers with amazon.in, ICICI Bank said in a statement on Monday.

The bank will instantly evaluate the creditworthiness of sellers based on their financial profile including Credit Bureau scores.

According to ICICI Bank, the new credit assessment method offers significant convenience to the sellers as it does away with the paper-intensive bank statements or income tax returns for assessing creditworthiness.

It also facilitates small businesses and individual sellers who are ‘new-to-credit’ and ‘existing MSME borrowers’ to get access to instant credit.

Sellers having a current account with ICICI Bank can immediately start using the facility to meet their working capital requirements. Customers of other banks can avail of the OD by simply opening a current account with the bank digitally.

Pankaj Gadgil; Head- Self Employed Segment, SME & Merchant Ecosystem at ICICI Bank; said, “The partnership stands to enable sellers to avail instant overdraft up to Rs 25 lakh in a completely digital manner. They can start using the OD amount immediately to meet their working capital requirements. We have specially curated a new way of assessing credit worthiness of the sellers on the basis of their Credit Bureau score as well as their transaction history on amazon.in.”

“This new and improved process will help the sellers, who may otherwise not get access to adequate credit when assessed in the traditional way of using only balance sheets, bank statements and tax returns.”

According to Vikas Bansal, Director — Amazon Pay India, “We are prioritising our efforts to help sellers on amazon.in bounce back from the disruption owing to COVID-19. Our mission is to enable easy and trusted access to credit for sellers with transparent policies and at low costs. Our partnership with ICICI Bank will provide sellers across India with an OD facility instantly and digitally at affordable rates to meet all their current and future requirements.”

The sellers registered on amazon.in can apply for the OD instantly online through amazon.in in a completely digital and paperless manner, the bank said.